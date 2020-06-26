Jeanne W. Mills, 99, of LaFontaine, passed away at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Wabash.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at LaFontaine Christian Church, 202 Bruner Pike, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940, with Pastor Brad Wright officiating. Burial will follow at LaFontaine IOOF Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana.
Preferred memorials are to LaFontaine Christian Church.
Online condolences can be left for the family on our website at www.mcdonald funerals.com
