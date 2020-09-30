Jeanette (Susie) Coffin, age 82, of Marion and formerly of Elwood, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her daughter Rhonda’s home.
She was born in Rigdon, on June 23, 1938, to the late Everett and Mary (Todd) Horine. Jeanette was a homemaker most of her life and also worked as a cashier at Marsh in Elwood for 13 years. Jeanette is married to Kermit Coffin, and he survives. She was a member of the East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood. Jeanette loved gardening, decorating their home and baking. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings.
Jeanette will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Jeanette is survived by her husband, Kermit Coffin, 4 daughters and their families, Cindy Tyner, Marsha (Deryke) Pierce, Rhonda (Jeff) Himes, and Melissa (Andy) Alfrey, grandchildren, Mindy (Mike) Stewart, Sarah (Kyle) Richards, Brent (Ashley) Corn, Matthew (Kaitlin) Tyner, Chad (Amber) Corn, and Hannah Alfrey, 14 great grandchildren, sisters Phyllis (Joe) Seward, Marilyn Thatcher and sister-in-laws Beverly Horine and Glenda Horine. Also, special friends George and Sandie Brewer.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Everett A. Horine, mother, Mary E. Horine, son-in-law, Ted Tyner, and 2 brothers, Allen Horine and John Horine.
Private family services will be held at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to East Main Street Christian Church Soul Food Ministry.
Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichay funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.