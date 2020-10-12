Jeanette S. O'Banion, 79, of Jonesboro, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.
Jeanette was born on January 17, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Elmer and Gertrude (Frantz) Metzger. She graduated from Fairmount High School and retired from Foster Forbes where she was a packer. Jeanette married Thomas O'Banion in 1978. He preceded her in death in 2008. Jeanette enjoyed playing bingo, gardening and watching the Indianapolis Colts.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Lori (David) Milliner, Fairmount, Anthony "Eric" (Cindy) Rollins, Sweeter, Robert Rollins, Jonesboro; step-son, Jeff O'Banion, Jonesboro and Terry O'Banion, Blackford County; eight grandchildren, Zach Rollins, Brooke Vice, Annie Moore, Rachel Milliner, Jessica Milliner, Curtis Downing, Evan Rollins, and Cassandra Rollins; one great-grandchild, Emma Milliner.
Jeanette was preceded in death by per parents, husband, and siblings, Elmer "Pep" Metzger, Donald Metzger, Shirley Rollins and James Richard Rollins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana. Per Jeanettes wishes services are private. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant-County Humane Society, 505 S Miller Ave, Marion, IN 46953
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
