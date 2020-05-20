Jeanette Mills passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with the coronavirus on May 12. Friends and family said she was tough, fearless and strong during her fight. She was always positive and relied on her strong faith. Jeanette was alert and clear to the end. She was thankful for the prayers and good wishes sent her way. Jeanette, like her mother, was amazing.
Jeanette Mills was born to Alfred and Florence Marie Reed in Marion Indiana on Jan. 17, 1923.
Jeanette was an excellent student but was in school during challenging times. Her math teacher failed all of the African-American students and told Jeanette that he wanted to fail her too but couldn’t because of her good grades.
Jeanette worked for RCA for several years, but after she married her husband, Henry, they moved to Dayton, Ohio where Jeanette attended cosmetology school. When they returned to Marion, Jeanette had a salon in the lower level of their home.
Early in their marriage Henry trained Golden Gloves fighters and also did fight promotion. Henry brought Joe Louis, who said kind words to Jeanette, to Marion for an event. Another of her favorite memories was having dinner with her husband and meeting Nat King Cole. She asked him for his autograph, and he wrote on a dollar bill, “love you madly,” which made Jeanette swoon.
While Henry was involved serving the Indiana NAACP as the First Vice President and later State President, Jeanette used her skills and talents in the organization. Jeanette served as secretary and member chair for many years for the local Marion branch. She was part of the team that launched the first NAACP women’s group, the Eurilla Wills Auxillary. Jeanette received awards for her commitment to the local NAACP, receiving the highest award, the Henry Smith Award, given by the branch during their Freedom Fund Banquet, where the guest speaker was Martin Luther King, III.
Jeanette and Henry had one child, Margo Rene. Jeanette did lose a child, Sandra Lee, who died at birth. Jeanette and Margo were more than mother and daughter, but also friends and great support for each other.
She was a member of Allen Temple, AME Church, in Marion, Indiana, where her mother was often known as the “Mother of the Church.’
Jeanette was a 26-year breast and lung cancer survivor. During chemotherapy treatment, Jeanette did not miss work.
Jeanette was very close to her mother. At the age of 95 Florence moved in with Jeanette. Jeanette did end up taking care of her mother during the final months of her life, and was with her during the final hours of her mother’s life. Florence died in 2003 at age 101.
Jeanette served as secretary of the Democratic Women’s Central Committee. She volunteered for the Marion Planned Parenthood and later joined the board.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lee; her father, Alfred; Mother, Florence and her grandson, Michael Ameer Blair, her brother Theodore and her sister-in-law Jacqualine and her dear niece Teresa and her husband Bernard Williams. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Margo Rene (Charles), Grandson, Tchad Khary Charles Blair, (Danielle), grandchildren Addison Rene and Avery Khary, nephews, Theodore Reed, Jr, (Arnita), Michael Allen Reed, Douglas Arthur Reed and his daughter Ryana, cousins, Marilyn Kenney Perkins (Jimmy), Anita Kenney, Aleeta King (Tony), Alan Arthur Anderson, III, Greg Beck, (Lisa), Marilyn Beck, and Marianne Beck and several grandnieces and nephews.
Jeanette’s thought so much of her dear friends Berdina Bobson, whom she met at RCA. Jeanette also had an “adopted” daughter, Janice Hicks Slaughter, who always made cakes for Jeanette’s birthdays and brought her special treats.
Specials thanks go to special team members, her friend and aide Sherlonda and nurses Maria and Leonna at Hooverwood Jewish Home.
If you are considering a token of remembrance, please donate to the Marion Chapter of the NAACP and Allen Temple AME Church, Marion, Indiana.
A Zoom service will be held Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. ET. For a meeting invite, email: tblair@civilcam.com.
