Jean Hulce, 96, passed away on April 20, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.
Miss Jean would be the first to tell you that she had a good life. An identical triplet born in Marion, IN, on September 23, 1924, one of her sisters did not survive infancy. Growing up under the watchful eyes of Grandma Hinkle, Jean and her sister, Betty, were as thick as thieves. A Marion High School graduate, she worked as a telephone operator until marrying her husband of fifty-six years, Dick, in 1947. With Dick and a growing family, she lived in Nutley, NJ; Cedar Rapids, IA; Antananarivo, Madagascar; and Towson, MD. Residing in Towson for a total of fifty years, in Loch Raven Village she was known as the mayor of Pleasant Plains Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.