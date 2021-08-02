Jean Ellen Wright passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2021, at her daughter's home in Crawfordsville, Indiana. A person of strong faith, her love of God and her neighbors was clearly demonstrated in her life's activities. She was a long-time member of Back Creek Friends Meeting, where for many recent years she was recognized on Mother's Day as the oldest mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Fairmount Order of the Eastern Star for over 75 years. Jean's life was one of selfless service to her family, friends, and all the patients she cared for as a nurse. She touched the hearts of many people through her compassionate concern, and she will be dearly missed.
Her parents were Henry Glen and Hester Marie Campbell. Jean was born at home in Fairmount, Indiana, on March 17, 1923. She grew up in Fairmount, graduated from Fairmount High School in 1940, and married Robert Vaughn Wright on Dec. 27, 1941. They had three children; Toderick Vaughn, Edward Lee (Marty), and Peggy Ann Walker (Stanley). Jean attended Grant School of Practical Nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse July 15, 1959. Initially, she worked in the nursery at Marion General Hospital, welcoming newborn babies to the world, and subsequently served with Dr. Charles Yale in a family practice in Fairmount. She finished her career as a nurse at Wesleyan Nursing Home, retiring in 1988. In her leisure time, Jean enjoyed assisting actors with their makeup for the Marion Easter Pageant; bowling, once scoring over 200; water aerobics at the Marion Y; and especially a game of Euchre or Upwords. Jean traveled extensively in the United States and overseas, including a Caribbean cruise and trips to Europe, Scandinavia, and Russia.
