Jayne A. Falatic, 79 of Indianapolis, died Monday, Mar. 9, 2020.
Jayne was born in Fairmount, Indiana on July 6, 1940.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Lay Pastor Phyllis Hunter officiating.
Burial will be at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.
Memorial to the Indiana State Teachers Association Foundation, 150 W. Market St., Ste 900, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.