Jayme M. Shelton, age 58, our beloved daughter, mother and grandmother passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Jayme was born on Jan. 17, 1963 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Michael T. Heath and Carlotta (McCoy) Hobson. She was a 1981 graduate of Mississinewa High School and worked at WalMart. Jayme loved reading, especially books by Stephen King and Dean Koontz; and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
