Jay T. Dawson, 61, passed away peacefully, late Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at his home.
Visitation and viewing for friends and family will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 7th at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City. Cremation will follow.
A Celebration of Jay’s Life will continue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at the family residence, 1431 N. Wabash Ave., Hartford City.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences.
