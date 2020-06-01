Jay C. Spencer, age 98, of Marion, Indiana passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2020, after extended care at Rolling Meadows Health Care Center, LaFontaine, Indiana. A retired Grant County farmer, worked at Fisher Body Automotive for 34 years.
Jay was born November 27, 1921 to Myron Paul Spencer Sr. and Harriet Telitha Highley in his parent’s home in Richland Township, Grant County, Indiana.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marion where he served in many positions and was an ordained High Priest. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loved by all. Never afraid of work. Benevolent and caring in his service to others and noted for always saying: “If you need anything, just let me know.” He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his brother, Myron Paul (Janet) Spencer, Jr.; his second wife, Wilma Faye (Hatton); his son,, Daniel (Darlene); and four grandchildren, Tina Darlene (Lyle) Ward of Utah, Timothy Daniel (Lorraine) of Utah/Idaho, Thomas Jay (Angie) of Indiana, and Todd Eugene (Donis) of Indiana; and 25 great-grandchildren, Melanie (Ward) Johnson, Orrin, Diana and Tiffany Ward of Utah, Chelsey, Shauna, Hailey, Collin, Jayson, Hyrum, Emma and Ashlyn Spencer of Idaho, Shelby (Spencer) Carr of North Carolina, Ashley, Emily, Landon, Cameron and Gavin Spencer of Indiana, Lydia, Stephen, Malachi, Ezra, Eve, Kezia and Elizabeth of Indiana; and one great-great granddaughter, Ayla Johnson of Utah; and two step-children, David (Mary Ann) Hatton of Illinois and Tammy (Keith) (Hatton) Birdsong of Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Mary Elizabeth (Zebert) Spencer, his brothers, James R. and Eugene Spencer and great-granddaughter, Lindsay Isabella Spencer.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Bishop Andrew Sorenson officiating.
Burial will take place immediately following funeral services in Thrailkill Cemetery, Swayzee, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1465 E. Bradford Street, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
