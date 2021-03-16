On March 12, 2021, at 7:55 p.m., Jason Lee Hatton passed away. He was born on June 8, 1988, to Joseph Johnson, Sr., and to Sandra K. Hatton. Jason was a lifelong resident of Marion and was 32 years old.
Jason was a great fiancé, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson, and friend. He was a great mechanic and plumber and such a hard worker. He was a master mechanic and began working as a mechanic at a young age. He felt he needed a change with employment, especially with a growing family. Jason accepted a job with Kennedy’s Heating and Air, and this is where his new journey for many great things began. He loved his new career and was making big changes in his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.