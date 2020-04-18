Jason Aaron Morgan, 43, Sweetser, passed away at 12:43 pm on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion on March 31, 1977, to Lori Newcomer James and Stephen Morgan. On July 26, 2003, he married Julie Dawn Mahoney, who survives.
Jason graduated from Marion High School (Class of 1995), as well as from Ivy Tech Community College, where he received his associate’s degree. He worked for 20 years with UPS and had been a member of both Sunnycrest Baptist and Liberty Baptist churches. He was an avid baseball fan, with the Chicago Cubs being THE team!
Jason’s greatest achievements in life were when he gave his life to the Lord and his beautiful wife and family. He was all about his family, and he was his children’s biggest fan on all of the sports fields. After coming home from a day’s work, and without changing into his casual clothes, he didn’t hesitate to go outside to play with his kids. They were his world, and he was theirs!
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Julie; children, Jacob, Josiah, Joshua, and Juliana Morgan, all of Sweetser; sisters, Julie A. Holloway and Jayna A. (Steven) Wheeler, both of Marion; step-siblings, Billy (Stacy) James, Brianna James-Logan, and Jennifer James; grandmothers, Iris Newcomer, Georgia Morgan, and Darlene Mahoney; step-grandmother, June James; father-in-law, Michael (Sandy) Mahoney of Marion; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Stacy) Carrillo of Marion; nephews, Nolan Holloway, Ryan Holloway, Levi Wheeler, Eli Wheeler, Noah Mahoney, and Luke Richards, all of Marion; nieces, Alex and Remi Wheeler, and Aria, Gabby and Isabel Carrillo, all of Marion; uncles, Steve (Debra) Newcomer of Marion, Dave (Arvita) Newcomer of New Haven, and Rob (Tammi) Newcomer of Fortville; and several more aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, William D. James; grandfathers, Donald Newcomer, Lewis Morgan, Cecil Morgan, and Dan Mahoney; grandmother, Ruby Morgan; and step-grandfather, William R. James.
The family will have a private visitation and service at this time with burial at Grant Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date for extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Jason Morgan Memorial Fund, c/o First Farmers Bank & Trust, 1710 W. Kem Rd., Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.