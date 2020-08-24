Janine R. Smith, 65, Marion, passed away at 2:08 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Charles City, Iowa, on Saturday, January 1, 1955, to Dewain and Darlene (Kellogg) Hildebrand. On August 18, 1977, she married Nathan Smith, who preceded her in death.
Janine graduated from Charles City Community Schools. Before moving to Marion, she had previously lived in Clarksville, AK, Tempe, AZ, and Charles City, IA. She worked in the Receiving Department for several years at Tractor Supply and was a member of Grant County Master Gardeners. She loved nature, especially monarch butterflies, which she raised and released. She also loved reading. Her greatest passion was volunteering to make the world a better place, which was evidenced through her service with CASA of Grant County, as well as with the 4-H Council for several years.
She is survived by several friends who were like sisters, as well as by her dog, Fanny.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Burial will take place at a later date at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grant County Master Gardeners, 401 S. Adams St., Rm. 422, Marion, IN 46952 or Community Foundation of Grant County, 505 W. Third St., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
