Janiece S. (Payne) Duling, 87, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her Fairmount residence.
Janiece was born in Gaston, Indiana on Dec. 3, 1932, daughter of the late Ralph William and Martha Minda (Trout) Payne. She graduated from Fairmount High School in 1950. Janiece married Fred C. Duling on Aug. 3, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2007. A homemaker, Janiece briefly worked at General Motors and the Taylor University Registrar’s Office. She gardened and canned vegetables, especially pickles. She shared her cake decorating talents for numerous occasions, and enjoyed entertaining. A devoted mother and grandmother, Janiece was accomplished in sewing, counted cross stitch, and knitting. She was a Pacers fan and worked out with the Pumpin’ Iron Grannies at Fairmount Fitness Center. Janiece treasured lifelong friendships she made at the Del Beta Gamma Club of Upland and the Well Wishers Club of Gaston, and enjoyed helping with community service projects.
Janiece is survived by her three children, Connie Duling, Huntington, Cathy (Jim) Shouse, Fairmount, and Mark (Ruth) Duling, Huntington Beach, CA ; grandchildren, Matthew Shouse, Los Angeles, CA and Katelyn Shouse, Fairmount; sisters, Marjean Jones, Marion and Jane Ann Payne, Los Angeles, CA; sisters-in-law, Linda Marley, Mae Gossett and Janice Payne all of Fairmount, and many beloved nieces and nephews
Janiece was also preceded in death by her brother William “Bill” Payne.
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana are handling arrangements. Due to Covid 19 private family services will be held. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Janiece’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com
