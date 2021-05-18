Janice Marie Brown 68, of Warren, IN, passed away at 12:47am on Thursday May 13, 2021 at the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Ft. Wayne, IN. She was born May 23, 1952 in Huntington to the late Dale Vernon and Barbara Neeley Brown. She graduated from Huntington North High school. Janice enjoyed a career at Heritage Pointe of Warren formerly the United Methodist Memorial Home for over 50 years.
Janice was one of the most kind-hearted and giving souls with such a deep love for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her family gatherings, getting together with her special friends or games, or meeting their local restaurants for social time.
