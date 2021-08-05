Janice L. Rhodes, age 80 of Marion passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine, Indiana.
Janice was born on Aug. 31, 1940 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Robert and Mildred (Peas) Seward. She was a 1958 graduate of Van Buren High School. She married Carl Rhodes on Jan. 31, 1959, and he survives. Janice was an Accounts Receivable Clerk at Newberry’s Dime Store.
