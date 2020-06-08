Janice K. Teusch, 76, of Huntington, IN, died June 7.
Calling hours: June 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
Additional calling hours: June 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
Memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Huntington County, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, or Huntington Catholic School in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
