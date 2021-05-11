Janice K. Dickerson, 78, Mishawaka (formerly of Marion), passed away at 8:00 pm on Sunday, May 9, 2021, Creekside Village in Mishawaka. She was born in Marion on Wednesday, March 24, 1943, to Glenn and Frances (West) Dickerson.
Janice was a caregiver for several years at Emily Flinn Nursing Home in Marion. She loved rummage sales, thrift stores, and cooking. She made the best fried chicken and chocolate chip cookies. Her favorite food was chicken livers, and she had to have Rice Krispies for breakfast. She also loved to travel and loved the nomadic lifestyle.
