Janice K. Davis, 78, of Andrews, died March 25, 2021.
Janice was born on April 3, 1942 in Huntington, the daughter of John Butts and Freda Butts. She attended Huntington Catholic High School and married John Michael Davis on April 21, 1963 in Middlebury, IN. She retired from Huntington Hospital as a Nursing Technician after 40 years of service. She was passionate about animals and loved caring for her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.