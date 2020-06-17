Janice A. Husband, age 79, of Huntington, died at 7:50 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Joel Yeager officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke.
Preferred memorials are to American Glaucoma Society Foundation or PAWS of Adams County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Online guestbook: www.baileylove.com.
Bailey-Love is honored to serve the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.