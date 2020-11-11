Janet (Williams) Brauchla passed away at her home in Saint Leon, Indiana, on November 8, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1934, to Earl and Emma Williams and is survived by her brother, Dr. David Williams.
After graduating from Warren High then Ball State University, Janet married her high school sweetheart, Brock/Gene Brauchla, and joined him at Ohio State University where he was completing his degree in veterinary medicine. There she started her nursing career at University Hospital and, over the next four years, she and Brock brought three beautiful baby girls into their busy lives. The family of five moved to Converse where Dr. Brauchla joined an existing practice which later became Kem Road Animal Hospital in Marion. Soon Brock and Janet added two more beautiful pink swaddled babies to the sisterly tribe of “Brauchla Girls”.
