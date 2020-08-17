Janet V. Banker, age 81, of Huntington, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Huntington County.
Janet was born on July 3, 1939 in Huntington, the daughter of Carroll and Wanda (Dubbs) Veatch. She married Raymond O. Banker on June 30, 1964 in Huntington; he preceded her in death on August 24, 1998. Janet retired after ten years of service as a licensed practical nurse at Miller’s Merry Manor.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Janet V. Banker.
