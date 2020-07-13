Janet S. Urschel Jenkins Sands, age 80, of Huntington, formerly of Bippus, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Kingston Care Center of Fort Wayne.
Janet was born on October 5, 1939 in Huntington County, the daughter of Howard and E. Lorene (Aldridge) Urschel.
Graveside services were be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery in Servia with Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating.
