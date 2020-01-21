Janet S. “Susie” Weicht, 82, passed away at University Heights in Indianapolis, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana on May 28, 1937 and was the third daughter of the late Blair and Helen (Scott) Weicht. Susie cared for residents as a CNA at Emily Flynn Nursing Home in Marion for over 30 years. Her skill and training helped in caring for her parents. She enjoyed drawing, painting, sewing, crafting and knitting. Survivors include her sister Carole (Tom) Brown of Greenwood as well as nephews Robert Brown, John Ford, Patrick Fortney and Michael Fortney and nieces Laura Brown Cano, Diana Morin, Gina Cox and Jayne Morris and many great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters JoAnne Fortney and Marilyn Ford and a brother Robert Weicht. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20005 or to the donor’s charity of choice.
May 28, 1937 – Jan. 17, 2020
Janet S. ‘Susie’ Weicht
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.