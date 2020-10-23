Janet S. Phillips, 82, of Marion, passed away at 2:50 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion on Sunday, June 26, 1938, to Russell and Wilma (Haynes) Hutchison.
Janet graduated from Marion High School in 1956 and was married to her loving husband, Merrill D. Phillips, for 43 years. She loved her family, and she enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. She was also an avid reader and loved to do puzzles.
