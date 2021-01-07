Janet M. Ravencraft, 94, Marion, passed away at 5:59 am on December 19, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. She was born in Sweetser, Indiana, on Saturday, May 22, 1926, to Kenneth and Fern (Clifton) Stanley. On April 1, 1955, she married Ray Ravencraft, and he preceded her in death.
Janet was a homemaker throughout her life, and she faithfully served her husband and family. She enjoyed needlepoint and doing puzzles. She especially loved her poodle, Betsey May.
