Janet Lynn Flaugher, age 62, of Piqua, OH passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Palmetto, FL. Janet was born in Marion, IN on June 17, 1958 to the late Herbert and Bonnie (Moore) Collier. She married Randy Flaugher in Troy, OH on Dec. 9, 2000.
Janet is survived by her husband, Randy; four children: Bradley & Jessica Zirkle, Fletcher, OH, Brian Zirkle, Troy, OH, Lindsey Fox, Wilmington, NC, and Logan Flaugher, Goose Creek SC; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Herbert & Lori Collier, Freemont, IN and Terry & Alma Collier, West Baden Springs, IN; 10 grandchildren: Kayla Zirkle, Ryan Zirkle, Chase Zirkle, Bryce Zirkle, Lexi Zirkle, Braxton Zirkle, Emmy Fox, Miles Fox, Aliza, and Alayna; and four great-grandchildren.
