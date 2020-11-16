Janet Louise (Hunt) Huffman, age 68, Marion, joined our Creator Friday November 13, 2020 at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Indianapolis.
Born August 19, 1952 in Maysville, KY, she was a 1970 graduate of Dunkirk High School and a graduate of Maysville Community College. Janet was a loving, kind, generous, and thoughtful wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, cousin, relative, and friend. She valued & loved her family very much and made sure to show up to every momentous occasion in all of her family’s life events, especially those of her children and grandchildren. Janet enjoyed reading books, visiting yard sales, family gatherings/reunions, and traveling – especially to the beach. She loved her country and was a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Army and Indiana National Guard.
