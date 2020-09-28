Janet Lou Gifford, 80, of rural Marion, Indiana, died at 4:37 am, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Vincent's Heart Center in Carmel, Indiana. She was born June 23, 1940 in Wabash, Indiana, to Robert Charles Scott and Mary O. (Flora) Tyner.
Janet was a graduate of Wabash High School. She married Loran L. Gifford in Marion, Indiana in 1973. She was a homemaker. Janet attended the Solid Rock United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to garage sales, gardening, watching ice skating on television, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Loran L. Gifford of Marion, four children, Sherry (Larry Gaston) Smith of Huntington, Indiana, Robert Smith of Fairmount, Indiana, Tracy (Tony Courtney) Collins of Wabash, and Loran L. (Sherry) Gifford II of Warren, Indiana, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and her sister, Juanita "Kay" Reece of New Haven, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Stephen Smith, and her sister, Marilyn Scott.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor Paul Burris officiating. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
The memorial guest book for Janet may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.