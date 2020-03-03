Janet Leigh Plummer, 53, of Marion, Indiana, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born in Houston, Texas, on June 6, 1966, to the late Roy Plummer and to Linda (Hury) Plummer. Janet was also known as “Janet from another planet” to those that were close to her.
She had two siblings, Jim and Julie Plummer. Janet was with her significant other, Terry McComas, since 1997, and they were together for 22 years. She worked as a cashier for many years at Sonic and was also a manager at another restaurant. Janet enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing slot games, coloring, and watching 48-hour criminal mystery shows. She will be loved and missed by many, and the world will not be the same without her in it.
Janet is survived by her mother, Linda (Hury) Plummer, Conroe, TX; siblings, Jim Plummer, Houston, TX; and Julie Plummer, Houston, TX; significant other, Terry McComas, Marion; step-sons, Cruz Andrews, Marion; Jackie McComas, Huntington; step-daughter, Yvonne McComas, Marion; and 5 step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Plummer, and her precious dog that welcomed her home, Pearljam.
Arrangements for Janet have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953. There are no services for Janet. Janet’s family would like to thank everyone for your shared memories, donations, and appearances.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society at 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
