Janet L. (Pulley) Dadiras, 78, of Hartford City, IN, passed away surrounded by her family at 4:08 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at University Nursing Center in Upland, IN. after a 5 year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was born on Saturday, September 12, 1942, in Montgomery County, IN. Janet was a 1960 graduate of Van Buren High School. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Hartford City, IN. Spending her early years in Van Buren, IN, Janet had also lived in West Lafayette, IN, Barberton, OH, Mt. Vernon, IN, and Ft. Wayne, IN. She was a Pension Plan Consultant. She was a member of the Jolly Workers Home Ec. Club, and enjoyed crafts, making greeting cards, and scrapbooking.
Loving Survivors Include her Daughter - Cindy (Margie) Dadiras, Pine, CO, Son - Ron (Bruce) Dadiras, Tuscola, IL, Sisters - Ruth Ann Hawker, Charlottesville, VA, Barbara (Keith) Shrader, Hartford City, IN, Brothers - David (Barb) Pulley, Indianapolis, IN, Rich (Julie) Pulley, Sheridan, IN, and several Nieces & Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Father - Cecil Chester "Chet" Pulley, and Mother - Katherine Theresa (Devitt) Pulley.
There will be a graveside service to celebrate Janet’s life at the Van Buren Cemetery, Van Buren, IN. at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 with Pastor Al Soultz officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.
Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th Street Indianapolis IN 46278
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
