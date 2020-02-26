Janet Kay Vickers Rose, 75, of Monroeville, Indiana, passed away at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at her residence. Janet was born in Marion, Indiana on May 9, 1944, the daughter of Lloyd O. and Blanche M. Sears Davis. She married Lloyd Rose and he preceded her in death.
Janet was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church and loving raised her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Surviving is a son Matt (Tracy) Vickers of Gas City and a daughter Dawn (James) Melton of Monroeville; grandchildren Justin Boone, Holland (Micheal) Pritchard, Braden Melton, and Delainey Melton; step-grandchildren Brandon Hogan, Matthew Hogan, Jason Beene , Juston Beene and Morgan (Nathan) Hughes; eight great-grandchildren, Skyelar, Wyatt, P.J., Tatum, Keygan, Audrey, Benjamin and Hudson; a brother Colin Davis of GA and a sister Jane Hatt of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd, a daughter and son-in-law Theresa (Charles) Hogan, grandson Zachary Melton, brothers Bill Davis, Jimmy Davis, Richard Davis and Steven Davis and a sister Irene Rose.
A service celebrating the life of Janet Kay Vickers Rose will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 North Main St., Amboy, Indiana with Pastor Andrew Yeager officiating. Burial will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from Noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, prior to the service at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.eddyfuneralhomes.com
