Janet K Housel, 80, was called home on Friday September 10th, 2021 following a brief illness. Born in Huntington, Indiana to Freemon and Tena Bockmon Janet loved traveling, watching NASCAR, reading, and spending time with friends.
Janet is survived by her sisters Mary Williams, and Judith Kroft; her children, Elaine (Randy) Shroud, Barbara Koenig, Sheila Thurman, Lenore (Paul) Gallagher, and Edward (Andrea) Lanham. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Janet was prededed in death by her parents, Freemon and Tena Bockmon; sisters, Margaret Marsh, Mildred Parks, Ruby Stephan and Freda Buzzard; brothers, Garl Bochmon and Harold Bockmon.
