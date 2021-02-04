Janet G. Hamm, 84, Marion, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, February 15, 1936, to Virgil and Flossie (Banter) Gossett. On November 24, 1956, she married Jerry Lee Hamm, and he preceded her in death.
Janet was an insurance agent for 34 years with George White Insurance Agency. She was an avid Marion Giants basketball fan. She liked dancing, listening to music, and spending time with her friends. Janet was a member of, and faithfully involved with, First Christian Church in Marion.
