Janet F. Gutzwiller, age 85, of Marion passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marion.
Janet was born Aug. 29, 1934 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Charles and Nancy (Swetnam) Clevenger. She married George J. Gutzwiller on Aug. 31, 1952, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2008.
Janet was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Marion and the Daughters of Isabella and the Altar and Rosary Society.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Carlos) Concepcion of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; a brother, Charles Clevenger of Marion; and two sisters, Betty Wease of Marion and Jane Simmons of Georgia. She is also survived by a host of family members she considered her own children.
She was also preceded in death by a son, George Charles Gutzwiller; brothers, Tom Clevenger, Dennis Clevenger, Jerry Clevenger and Ted Clevenger; and a sister, Vickie Clevenger.
Funeral Mass Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 St. Paul Catholic Church, 1009 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana with Father Christopher Roberts officiating.
Burial will take place immediately following the Funeral Mass at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Huntington County, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 1009 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana 46952; Holy Family Catholic Church, 325 E. North “A” Street, Gas City, Indiana 46933; or to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.