Janet E. McWhirt, 86, of Gas City, passed away at 3:15 pm on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at University Nursing Center in Upland. She was born in Jonesboro on February 6, 1935, to Marion and Louise (Roberts) Lake. On August 21, 1953, she married Robert E. McWhirt and he preceded her on June 13, 2020.
Janet graduated from Marion High School in 1953. She worked as a secretary for Mississinewa School System, and she had worked at Owens-Illinois. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Janet was very involved at her church. She enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Janet loved southern gospel music and played piano. Janet will be remembered as a gracious, selfless and God-centered woman who is rejoicing in heaven with friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.