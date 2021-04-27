Janene Suzanne Hall, 58, of Marion, Indiana went to her Heavenly Home on April 20th 2021 in Fort Wayne, Indiana at Lutheran Hospital.
Janene was born in Marion, Indiana to Chester and Sherrill Boles. She attended Oak Hill High School in Converse, Indiana and graduated from Cape Coral High School, Florida, in 1981. She married James Hall and they had 2 children. Janene was a graphic designer by profession. She co-owned and ran her business, Custom Design, in Florida for nearly 20 years before moving back to Marion to be closer to her children. She was a gifted sales woman, had a smile that could brighten an entire Room and she loved to make others laugh.
