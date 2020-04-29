Jane “Janie” Lynne Caperton, 59, died April 27, 2020.
She was born in Union City on Dec. 16, 1960 to Eugene Caperton and Helen Gaylord (Raney).
Janie will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Please utilize our website to send condolences to the family at www.keplinger funeralhome.com
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348.
