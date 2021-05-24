Jane E. Hall, age 70 of Marion passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Marion General Hospital in Marion.
Jane was born on Oct. 8, 1950 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Hugh and Barbara (Sample) Bussard. She worked at Foster Forbes for 22 years and then at Miller’s Merry Manor in the kitchen. Jane enjoyed crocheting, working crossword puzzles and working out in her yard.
