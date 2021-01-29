Jane Cassel Maddox, 94 of Hartford City Indiana, passed away on January 25, 2021 at 4:38PM at her home in Hartford City. She was born March 10, 1926 to Guy C. and Grace Marie (Glancy) Mahorney in Gary, IN.
Jane was a 1944 graduate of Hartford City High School and attended Indiana University. She married John Richard Maddox on June 15, 1947, in the backyard of the Maddox family home; John passed on April 23, 1999. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City and also attended Fremont United Methodist Church in Fremont, IN and Christ United Methodist Church in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Jane enjoyed going to the lakes and traveling to Florida with her husband John. She loved the Lord and her family; they were her greatest joys in life. Jane enjoyed knitting, flowers, and her yard. Jane touched many hearts during her lifetime.
