L. Jane Burchette, 91, of Gas City, formerly of Tazewell, TN, passed away at 7:09 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Tazewell, Tennessee, on November 1, 1929, to Lon and Minnie (King) Brooks. On June 17, 1949, she married Charles Clyde Burchette and he preceded her in death on November 27, 1998.

Jane graduated from Claiborne County High School in 1949 and worked for 26 years with Foster Forbes, retiring on November 26, 1991.

