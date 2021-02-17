Jane Ann Crimmel Thompson, most recently of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Born on Dec. 16, 1938, in Hartford City, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late John Richard Crimmel and Ann Elizabeth Gough Crimmel Kelly.
She graduated from Hartford City High School and went on to college at Gulf Park College in Mississippi and finished with a BA in Mathematics at Indiana University in 1960. She married Samuel Richard Thompson, MD in 1961 and moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan. In 1962, their daughter was born and after completing residency, they moved to Millington, Tennessee with the Navy in 1965-1967. They moved back to Indiana and lived in Marion for 6 years and then moved to Fort Wayne in 1972. Sam passed away in 2014 and she moved to Jacksonville, Florida to live with her daughter in 2018. While in Indiana, Jane loved to entertain and was part of bridge groups, hosted many dinner parties and was a fabulous cook. They also had a home on Clear Lake, near Angola, and made life-long friends with neighbors there. While in Fort Wayne, she ran her husbands’ ophthalmic office and they considered their loyal employees part of their family. She also belonged to the Delta Gamma Sorority, was a member of the Pine Valley Country Club and Summit Club, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, served on the Philharmonic Society and was President of the Fort Wayne Medical Auxillary. One of her favorite memories was serving with Sam on the host committee for the Fort Wayne Sister Cities. They were honored to represent the city with others in Takaoka, Japan and stayed with a host family there.
