Jan (Rusty) M. Fenters, 66, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 at home in Lafayette.
Rusty is survived by his daughter, Pamela Morris; his son, Clifford (Courtney) Smith; two brothers, Steve and Vince Walden; two sisters, Tammy Walden DiLullo, Tonya Walden Smith; eight grandchildren, Byron Jr., Briana, Kylee, Tyler, Macekenzie, Wyatt, Sawyer, Hudson; five great grandchildren, YayJaun, Kasen, Kyrin, Melayi, Jaison. Along with several nephews, nieces and other relatives, as well as, the friendly community of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn L. Walden.
