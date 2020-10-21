Jan G. Cooper, 62, of Marion, passed away at 1:15 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in her home. She was born in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, October 8, 1958.
Jan was a die maker with General Motors, retiring in 2008. She was a member of the Moose in Marion. Jan loved nature and loved her two grandchildren more than anything. She enjoyed going to Vegas with her son, Denny. She regularly donated to St. Joseph's Indian School. Jan had a kind and loving heart and was always willing to help someone in need. She also loved animals, especially her dog, Ally.
