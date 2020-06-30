James Yates Maynard, 78, Marion, passed away at 3:29 am on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, July 5, 1941, to Newman and Delores (Garcia) Maynard. He married his loving bride, Edwina Carol Faye Chambers, and she survives.
James attended East Central High School in San Antonio, Texas. He worked as a press operator for three years with Hartford Metal, retiring in 2008 following many years in the tire industry. In his younger years, he played pool and was the running 8- and 9-ball champion in the state of New York for three years. He enjoyed the additional hobbies of rooster fighting, working on classic cars, and fishing. He also enjoyed dancing with his wife. They could cut a rug! His favorite thing to do, though, was spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. A huge thank you to Michelle (Michael) and Amanda (Michael Wilson) for providing loving care for James the last years of his life.
Additional survivors include his daughters, Donna Marie Jones of Jonesboro, Tina Marie (Gary) Fritch of Marion, Stephanie (Mike) Shields of Marion, and Cathy (Lee) Burnham of Marion; son, Ricky Dewayne (Tina) Miller of NC; sister, Justa Carter of Fort Worth, TX; 33 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; special mention of great-granddaughters, Zoey Woenkhaus and Jersey Butcher; great-grandson, Theseus James Yates; 4 great-great- grandchildren; and nurse’s aide, Jenny Fuller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, James Lee Maynard and Rodney Lee Miller; daughter, Debra Lynn Maynard; and brother, John Maynard.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate James’ life will begin at 1:00 pm. Chaplain Don Miller will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St., Ste. 1180-S, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
