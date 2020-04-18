James V. Yount, 83, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020.
He was born in Marion, Indiana on May 10, 1936 to CP and Margaret Yount. Both his parents proceeded him in death.
He leaves behind his wife, Tobby, who now resides in Tennessee; brother John Yount and sister Sue Smith, both of Indiana; step-children Ed and Greg Hutte of Tennessee, Genny Dodson of Arizona, and Jackie Whittingham of Florida; four step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
