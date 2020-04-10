James T. Yencer, 75, died April 8, 2020 at his home.
Jim was born in Hartford City on July 29, 1944 to Thomas A. and Delilah (Fear) Yencer.
On Sept. 29, 1972, he married Rita A. (Brown) in Hartford City. She precedes him in death on Dec. 17, 2009.
A private viewing will be held, as well as a graveside service and burial in the Hartford City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Cancer Support Group through the Blackford County Community Foundation, P. O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348.
