James T. “Tommie” Brown, Sr., of Matthews, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Bridgewater Rehabilitation Centre, Hartford City. He was born in Morehead, Kentucky, on July 12, 1933, the son of the late Roy and Lena (Clifford) Brown.
Tommie attended school in Morehead, Kentucky and moved from there to Matthews in 1950. He married Elizabeth “Dollie” Hicks on Dec. 10, 1951 in Muncie.
Mr. Brown was formerly employed with Marhoefer Packing, Muncie, for 29 years before they closed. After that he worked for Essex Wire, Marion, until his retirement. Tommie enjoyed gardening, working on lawn mowers for his grandchildren to play on, working on cars, canning, cooking, and when he was younger; coon hunting with his brothers. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Dollie; a daughter: Nora (Steve) Harding, Matthews; a son: James (Mary) Brown, Jr., Matthews; a brother: Robert (Jean) Brown, Hartford City; a son-in-law: George Orcutt, Muncie; a granddaughter: Amanda Stephens; five great grandchildren: Hope Harding, Michael Stephens, Payton Stephens, Colton Yoder, and Wyatt Jackson; and a special friend: Chris Snyder, Montpelier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Delma Orcutt; grandsons: Michael Harding and Georgie Orcutt; brothers: Cecil, Gene, Deway, and Dick Brown; and sisters: Thelma Burton, Virgie Ross, and Cora Carter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, where a visitation will be held from 4 -8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Clyde Ewbank officiating. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastbrook South Elementary P.T.O., Upland. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
Tommie’s family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Kern, the 5th Floor nurses at Marion General Hospital, Bridgewater Rehabilitation Centre, Heart to Heart Hospice, and Lauri Jones, for the wonderful care he received.
