James Frank Smith, born in 1937 in Frankfort, Indiana, died March 26, 2020 in Fishers, Indiana. He was 82 years old.
Jim was born in Frankfort to Louise and Paul Smith. He had 4 siblings, Fred, Betty Ann, Sarah and Jere. He met Sue, the love of his life, in college, where he was an ATΩ at The University of Cincinnati pursuing a degree in architecture. They have been married for 57 years.
Jim started his career with a small firm in Kokomo, Indiana specializing in church design. In 1975, he partnered with Max Boots to form Boots, Smith and Associates. In 1981, they merged with RQAW, where he worked until retirement in 2011. Jim’s architecture and design impacted a wide array of projects in and outside of Indiana, including military centers, amphitheaters, urban high-rises, universities, toll roads, and more. A collaborative effort, Indiana Bell Telephone Tower in Columbus IN, was featured in Progressive Architecture (PA) and garnered awards from PA and The American Institute of Architects. In 1992, their firm was honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award for design at the Indiana University Center of Excellence in Education.
Jim and Sue raised two wonderful children, Stefanie and Dan. Jim engaged in a variety of activities from President of Cicero Little League to Trustee at his church. Mr. Smith loved his woodshop and sailing, having restored a Snipe sailboat to top condition. Jim and Sue loved to play golf and spent as much time as they could on the links. Jim loved his morning paper and a cup of coffee. A sports fanatic, he was the Pacers and Colts biggest fan.
Jim was a man of few words, but every word he spoke was kind and insightful. He lived with integrity and faith, the calm and reason amid any challenge. He sought to listen and understand first.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Fred and Sarah. What a party they are having in heaven today!
He is survived by his sisters, Jere (Garry) Brown and Betty (Hank) Fisher; his sister-in-law, Helen McEnerney-Smith; his loving wife, Sue; his daughter, Stefanie Smith; his son, Dr. Dan (Kristen) Smith; and his grandchildren, Christopher Khodr, Nick Khodr, Emily Smith and Paul Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Jim’s care has been entrusted to Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be directed to Habitat for Humanity (https://www.habitat.org/donate/?keyword=header); or Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church, Indianapolis (https://|push pay.com/g/stlukesumc? src=hpp)
