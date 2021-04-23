James Robert Warren, 74, passed away in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne on April 21, 2021. He was born in Peru, Indiana on June 21, 1946 to the late Theodore and Adeline (Haynes) Warren.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of Oak Hill High School-the first class to attend all 4 years at the newly constructed school. After high school he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired after 21 years of active duty service. He was a colorfully decorated veteran, including three time recipient of the Purple Heart. After his retirement from the military he was employed with the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System as a nursing assistant and retired in 2002. In his free time Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing euchre and poker, cooking and socializing with his many friends. He was a gun and knife enthusiast and had a vast collection of both. Jim was a true American son and displayed his patriotism throughout his life.
